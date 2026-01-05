The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Monday, marking the 1,000-year anniversary of the first destruction of the Somnath temple by Mahmud of Ghazni. The party emphasized the importance of acknowledging what they see as historical distortions by Jawaharlal Nehru and Leftist historians, who portrayed Ghazni as a mere plunderer rather than a religious fanatic.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted a historical account purportedly documenting that Ghazni rejected a plea from the temple's priests and the king to spare the 'shivalinga' for a substantial offer of gold coins. Ghazni's stated intent to be known as an 'iconoclast' rather than 'engaging in trade with idol worshippers' was emphasized to challenge the notion that his invasion was solely financially motivated.

Critics argue that Nehru's book, 'The Discovery of India', lays much of the apostasy surrounding Ghazni's motives. Nehru described Ghazni as a warrior exploiting religion for conquest, seeing India primarily as a treasure trove. The BJP contends that correcting this 'disgusting joke' on India's history is crucial to restoring the nation's respect and identity.

