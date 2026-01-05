Left Menu

GAFF 2026: A Celebration of Asian Cinema at Guwahati

The 2nd Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) is slated for January 22-25, 2026, featuring 26 films from 10 Asian countries. Directed by Shokir Kholikov, 'Sunday' will open the festival, while 'In the Land of Brothers' will close it. The event includes film screenings, masterclasses, and discussions.

  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated 2nd Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) is set to dazzle audiences from January 22-25, 2026, at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. A diverse lineup of 26 films from 10 Asian countries promises a captivating cinematic experience, kicking off with the Uzbek feature 'Sunday', directed by Shokir Kholikov.

Esteemed guests, including legendary Indian filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli as Chief Guest and actress Sonali Kulkarni, will grace the event. The festival aims to showcase regional and global cinema, celebrating linguistic and cultural diversity through screenings in multiple languages.

Organised by Trending Now Media and supported by the NFDC and India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GAFF 2026 also promises enriching masterclasses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, making it a cultural milestone for the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

