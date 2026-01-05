Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool Pays Homage at Kanaka Durga Temple
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited Kanaka Durga temple, receiving a traditional welcome. Accompanied by Vedic scholars, he offered prayers and received blessings. A portrait of the goddess and 'prasadams' were presented to him as mementos, marking the significance of this spiritual visit.
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool paid a ceremonial visit to the revered Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Monday, marking a noteworthy event in diplomatic and cultural exchanges.
Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by government officials and temple representatives. The temple body released a statement detailing the president's devout prayers offered to the goddess.
In a traditional 'poornakumbha swagatham,' temple priests and Vedic scholars escorted President Gokhool. Post-darshan, he was blessed by the scholars and received a portrait of the goddess along with 'prasadams,' as a symbol of goodwill and spiritual connection.
