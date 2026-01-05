Punjab Minister Faces Sikh Authority Amid Cultural Issue

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond has met with Sikh authorities to address concerns over images at Bhai Jeevan Singh's memorial, deemed inconsistent with Sikh principles. Sond acknowledged rectifications had been made, but noted additional work is still ongoing.

During the meeting at the Akal Takht Secretariat, the minister agreed to appoint someone knowledgeable in Sikh culture to the Director of Culture and Tourism post. This comes as part of efforts to align with Sikh traditions and sentiments.

In a separate issue, the DSGMC has scheduled a special meeting against Akal Takht's orders. Senior officials were summoned but failed to present submissions. They will be given another opportunity. Additionally, CKD officials provided required membership details regarding adherence to Sikh practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)