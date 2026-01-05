Left Menu

Punjab Minister Faces Sikh Authority Amid Cultural Issue

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond appeared before Sikh authorities to clarify images conflicting with Sikh principles. The minister acknowledged rectifying the issues and pledged a culturally aware appointment in the Department of Culture. Separately, the DSGMC scheduled a meeting contravening Akal Takht orders and needs to resubmit its case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:54 IST
Punjab Minister Faces Sikh Authority Amid Cultural Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond has met with Sikh authorities to address concerns over images at Bhai Jeevan Singh's memorial, deemed inconsistent with Sikh principles. Sond acknowledged rectifications had been made, but noted additional work is still ongoing.

During the meeting at the Akal Takht Secretariat, the minister agreed to appoint someone knowledgeable in Sikh culture to the Director of Culture and Tourism post. This comes as part of efforts to align with Sikh traditions and sentiments.

In a separate issue, the DSGMC has scheduled a special meeting against Akal Takht's orders. Senior officials were summoned but failed to present submissions. They will be given another opportunity. Additionally, CKD officials provided required membership details regarding adherence to Sikh practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

 Global
2
Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

 Global
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026