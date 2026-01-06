Secrets to Long-Lasting Swimwear: Protect Your Summer Staple

Melbourne, Jan 6 (The Conversation) – As summer beckons with the promise of sun-soaked beach days, attention turns to the durability of swimwear. The combination of chlorine, UV rays, sweat, and salt water silently deteriorates the delicate fabric threads in our bathing suits.

Modern swimwear is not merely fabric but a sophisticated blend of synthetic fibres engineered to withstand rigorous conditions. Made predominantly from polyester or polyamide and elastane, these materials promise stretch, comfort, and a quick dry. However, chlorine exposure dramatically reduces the fabric's strength after extended use.

To ensure swimwear remains bright and stretchy for several summers, an essential routine involves rinsing garments in cold water right after a swim. This step, alongside gentle hand washing and air-drying in shade, prevents further degradation from sun and chemicals.

