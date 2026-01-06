Mayasabha: A Cinematic Journey into Human Illusions

'Mayasabha', with Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on January 30. Directed by the acclaimed Rahi Anil Barve, the film delves deep into the intricacies of human relationships and the illusions that govern our lives.

Accompanying Jaaferi in this exploration of existential themes are actors Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle. Prior to its general release, 'Mayasabha' will grace the Third Asian Film Festival, where early responses have been notably positive.

The film is brought to theaters by Pickle Entertainment, under the helm of Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhiringi, and produced by Zirkon Films. Director Barve expressed his enthusiasm, acknowledging festivals like PIFF for providing an ideal platform for connecting with discerning audiences.