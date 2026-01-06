Preserving India's Literary Heritage: New Releases Celebrated

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched 41 significant literary works crafted by the Centres of Excellence for Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Odia. This effort highlights the government's ongoing mission to popularize and safeguard India's extensive literary heritage.

The Minister emphasized the commitment to ensuring Indian languages remain pivotal for expression, affirming that budgetary constraints are not an issue as a supporting framework is being established. The preservation of these languages is part of a broader cultural preservation strategy.

Additionally, Pradhan introduced 13 new books and initiated a 45-episode Sign Language interpretation series of the esteemed Tirukkural, developed by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), further enhancing access to India's classical wisdom.