Left Menu

Preserving India's Literary Heritage: New Releases Celebrated

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled 41 literary works by Centres of Excellence for Classical Indian languages and announced a 45-episode series of Sign Language interpretation of the Tirukkural. This initiative underscores the commitment to promote and preserve India's rich linguistic heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:47 IST
Preserving India's Literary Heritage: New Releases Celebrated
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched 41 significant literary works crafted by the Centres of Excellence for Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Odia. This effort highlights the government's ongoing mission to popularize and safeguard India's extensive literary heritage.

The Minister emphasized the commitment to ensuring Indian languages remain pivotal for expression, affirming that budgetary constraints are not an issue as a supporting framework is being established. The preservation of these languages is part of a broader cultural preservation strategy.

Additionally, Pradhan introduced 13 new books and initiated a 45-episode Sign Language interpretation series of the esteemed Tirukkural, developed by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), further enhancing access to India's classical wisdom.

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026