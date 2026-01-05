Left Menu

The Vatican's Historical Milestone: 2025 Holy Year Concludes with 33 Million Pilgrims

The Vatican has concluded its 2025 Holy Year with over 33 million pilgrims participating. The event marked a transition between two popes, while the city of Rome used public funds for infrastructure projects, leading to a minor dispute over fountain designs between Vatican and Rome officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:54 IST
The Vatican announced that its 2025 Holy Year concluded with the participation of over 33 million pilgrims. Monday's report highlighted Rome's extensive public works projects, fueled by €4 billion in funds. The main controversy arose over the style of fountains constructed for the event's culminating public works initiative.

Pope Leo XIV is set to officially end the Holy Year by closing the Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica. This milestone marked only the second time in history that a Holy Year began and concluded under different popes, following the death of Pope Francis in April. Archbishop Rino Fisichella acknowledged that the pilgrimage figure is an estimate potentially involving double-counting.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced that 110 of the initial 117 public works projects were completed. A notable achievement was the creation of a pedestrian piazza requiring traffic rerouting. However, debates ensued between Gualtieri and Fisichella over the design of two newly installed fountains, highlighting differing aesthetic preferences.

