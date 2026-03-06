Arab foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting Sunday, WSJ reports

​Foreign ​ministers of ‌Arab League member ​states will hold ‌an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Iran's ‌attacks on several countries ‌in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported ⁠on ​Thursday, ⁠citing Arab officials familiar with ⁠the matter.

The meeting was ​requested by Saudi Arabia ⁠and will be ⁠held via ​video conference, the Journal added.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report.

