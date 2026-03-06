Arab foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting Sunday, WSJ reports
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:13 IST
Foreign ministers of Arab League member states will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Iran's attacks on several countries in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Arab officials familiar with the matter.
The meeting was requested by Saudi Arabia and will be held via video conference, the Journal added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
