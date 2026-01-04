Left Menu

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Part Ways, Prioritize Co-Parenting

Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announce their divorce, emphasizing there is no negativity or villain in their decision. They pledge to co-parent their children, maintaining mutual respect and friendship. Both actors continue their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:06 IST
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Part Ways, Prioritize Co-Parenting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt announcement, actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali revealed their decision to divorce while committing to co-parenting their children. The duo, who married in 2011, shared a joint statement on social media emphasizing there is no negativity in their choice to part ways.

Highlighting their commitment to peace and mutual respect, the actors reassured fans that they will continue to support one another and remain friends. They stressed that their guiding values of peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always directed their journey together and will continue to do so apart.

Despite their separation, Vij and Bhanushali's dedication to their children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, remains unwavering. Both actors are actively pursuing their acting careers, with Vij starring in a popular TV show and Bhanushali known for his roles in television and film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Mission YUVA: Pioneering Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
3
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
4
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026