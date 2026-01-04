Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Part Ways, Prioritize Co-Parenting
Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announce their divorce, emphasizing there is no negativity or villain in their decision. They pledge to co-parent their children, maintaining mutual respect and friendship. Both actors continue their respective careers in the entertainment industry.
In a heartfelt announcement, actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali revealed their decision to divorce while committing to co-parenting their children. The duo, who married in 2011, shared a joint statement on social media emphasizing there is no negativity in their choice to part ways.
Highlighting their commitment to peace and mutual respect, the actors reassured fans that they will continue to support one another and remain friends. They stressed that their guiding values of peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always directed their journey together and will continue to do so apart.
Despite their separation, Vij and Bhanushali's dedication to their children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, remains unwavering. Both actors are actively pursuing their acting careers, with Vij starring in a popular TV show and Bhanushali known for his roles in television and film.
