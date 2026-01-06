Left Menu

Madras High Court Upholds Tradition Amidst Controversy: Lighting the Sacred Lamp

The Madras High Court's Madurai bench criticized the DMK government’s concerns about lighting a ceremonial lamp on Thirupparankundram hill as unfounded, affirming the practice for the Karthigai Deepam festival. Despite appeals due to public order worries, the court underscored the importance of tradition, urging peaceful dialogue between communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:58 IST
The bench, led by Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan, confirmed that the stone pillar belongs to the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, dismissing the Waqf Board's claims. The judges criticized the State's stance as promoting unnecessary communal tensions.

The court's decision followed appeals from the State and local temple management questioning the safety of lighting the lamp, though the High Court upheld the single judge's previous order, emphasizing the need for community harmony and maintaining public peace.

