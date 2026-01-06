Madras High Court Upholds Tradition Amidst Controversy: Lighting the Sacred Lamp

The Madras High Court's Madurai bench has rebuked the DMK government over its anxiety regarding the lighting of a ceremonial lamp on Thirupparankundram hill, deeming the fears as baseless and advocating for religious tradition.

The bench, led by Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan, confirmed that the stone pillar belongs to the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, dismissing the Waqf Board's claims. The judges criticized the State's stance as promoting unnecessary communal tensions.

The court's decision followed appeals from the State and local temple management questioning the safety of lighting the lamp, though the High Court upheld the single judge's previous order, emphasizing the need for community harmony and maintaining public peace.