Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures
The S&P 500 fell as financials like JPMorgan and Blackstone declined, while AI stocks like Nvidia boosted the Nasdaq. Trump's decision to ban Wall Street from single-family home purchases affected housing stocks. As tech stocks gain momentum, uncertainty remains over fourth-quarter earnings and geopolitical developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 03:02 IST
The S&P 500 experienced a downturn on Wednesday, significantly influenced by the fall in key financial stocks including JPMorgan and Blackstone.
Meanwhile, Nvidia and Alphabet boosted the Nasdaq, highlighting investor interest in AI stocks. President Donald Trump announced measures to curb Wall Street's influence on housing, further affecting market dynamics.
As Wall Street braces for fourth-quarter earnings, the focus remains on tech stock performance, housing market regulations, and geopolitical tensions, notably the U.S.'s stance on oil flow control in Latin America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
