Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures

The S&P 500 experienced a downturn on Wednesday, significantly influenced by the fall in key financial stocks including JPMorgan and Blackstone.

Meanwhile, Nvidia and Alphabet boosted the Nasdaq, highlighting investor interest in AI stocks. President Donald Trump announced measures to curb Wall Street's influence on housing, further affecting market dynamics.

As Wall Street braces for fourth-quarter earnings, the focus remains on tech stock performance, housing market regulations, and geopolitical tensions, notably the U.S.'s stance on oil flow control in Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)