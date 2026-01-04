Avatar: Fire and Ash Sets Box Office Ablaze

Walt Disney Co's latest cinematic offering, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' has crossed an impressive milestone, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office. This remarkable achievement underscores Disney's influential role in modern-day filmmaking and entertainment.

The 'Avatar' sequel's international success highlights Disney's continued ability to captivate and engage audiences on a massive scale. The film's performance not only contributes to the company's robust portfolio but also strengthens its foothold in the competitive film industry.

As moviegoers flock to experience 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' Disney reinforces its reputation as a powerhouse in creating blockbuster hits that resonate with audiences worldwide, further enhancing its esteemed legacy in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)