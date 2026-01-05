Left Menu

Ikkis Soars at Box Office with Agastya Nanda's Stellar Performance

The film 'Ikkis,' with Agastya Nanda in the lead role, has grossed over Rs 20 crore in just three days. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is about the heroic martyr Khetarpal, who was awarded India’s highest military honor. The film also features Dharmendra and other notable actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:43 IST
Ikkis Soars at Box Office with Agastya Nanda's Stellar Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Ikkis,' a riveting film starring Agastya Nanda, has struck gold at the box office, amassing over Rs 20 crore within three days of its debut.

Crafted under the aegis of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by the renowned Sriram Raghavan, the film made its premiere on January 1.

The narrative unfurls around the valiant Khetarpal, whose bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war earned him a posthumous Param Vir Chakra. Alongside Nanda, the movie features the legendary Dharmendra and an impressive ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We're moving court on Tuesday against 'inhumane treatment' of people, deaths during SIR: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

We're moving court on Tuesday against 'inhumane treatment' of people, deaths...

 India
2
Cyberbullying Trial Over False Allegations Targets French First Lady

Cyberbullying Trial Over False Allegations Targets French First Lady

 France
3
Venezuelan Tankers Defy U.S. Sanctions in Stealth Mode

Venezuelan Tankers Defy U.S. Sanctions in Stealth Mode

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections

Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026