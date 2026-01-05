Ikkis Soars at Box Office with Agastya Nanda's Stellar Performance
The film 'Ikkis,' with Agastya Nanda in the lead role, has grossed over Rs 20 crore in just three days. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is about the heroic martyr Khetarpal, who was awarded India’s highest military honor. The film also features Dharmendra and other notable actors.
'Ikkis,' a riveting film starring Agastya Nanda, has struck gold at the box office, amassing over Rs 20 crore within three days of its debut.
Crafted under the aegis of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by the renowned Sriram Raghavan, the film made its premiere on January 1.
The narrative unfurls around the valiant Khetarpal, whose bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war earned him a posthumous Param Vir Chakra. Alongside Nanda, the movie features the legendary Dharmendra and an impressive ensemble cast.
