Ikkis Soars at Box Office with Agastya Nanda's Stellar Performance

'Ikkis,' a riveting film starring Agastya Nanda, has struck gold at the box office, amassing over Rs 20 crore within three days of its debut.

Crafted under the aegis of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by the renowned Sriram Raghavan, the film made its premiere on January 1.

The narrative unfurls around the valiant Khetarpal, whose bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war earned him a posthumous Param Vir Chakra. Alongside Nanda, the movie features the legendary Dharmendra and an impressive ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)