Emraan Hashmi Unveils Crime Thriller 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'

Emraan Hashmi launches his new web series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web,' a crime thriller exploring smuggling across global routes. At the Mumbai event, he playfully teased a romantic subplot. The series, streaming on Netflix from January 14, features Sharad Kelkar as the smuggling kingpin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:27 IST
Emraan Hashmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a glitzy event in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi launched the trailer for his forthcoming web series, 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'. Set to debut on Netflix on January 14, the series promises a thrilling dive into international smuggling networks.

Speaking to the press, Hashmi shared whimsical anecdotes from the series and tantalized fans by hinting at a romantic angle. Responding cheekily to inquiries about love stories amid the action, he remarked, "There are two beautiful girls, so expect romance." His comments were met with laughter and applause from attendees.

The event also hosted the series' ensemble cast, including Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Zoya Afroz. Directed by Anurag Sinha and helmed by showrunner Neeraj Pandey, 'Taskaree' follows law enforcement battling savvy smugglers. Kelkar stars as Bada Chaudhary, a mastermind utilizing covert paths. The show's press release highlights its focus on the team's struggles against time-sensitive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

