Major Beedi Leaf Smuggling Operation Thwarted Near Thermal Nagar Beach

Police in Thoothukudi seized 44 bundles of beedi leaves, valued at ₹40 lakh, intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka. The operation came after a tip-off, with suspects fleeing and the seized goods sent to customs for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:47 IST
Seized Beedi Leaves by Q Branch Police (Photo/Q Branch Police). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on smuggling activities, Thoothukudi police intercepted a major consignment of beedi leaves near Thermal Nagar beach early Friday. The haul, valued at approximately ₹40 lakh, was poised for smuggling to Sri Lanka, authorities revealed.

Acting on a confidential tip, Q Branch Inspector Vijay Anitha deployed a patrol team led by Assistant Inspector Ramachandran. Special Assistant Inspector Ramar, Head Constables Irudhayarajkumar and Isakkimuthu, along with Constables Palani, Balamurugan, and Pechi Raja, participated in the operation. A suspicious van was detected near the Thermal Nagar Police Station around 3:00 am, raising red flags for the patrolling officers.

The inspection unveiled 44 bundles of beedi leaves, each weighing around 30 kg, destined for smuggling via watercraft. The suspects evaded capture, leaving the contraband and the vehicle behind. Police have handed over the seized materials to the Customs Department, which is now spearheading further investigations into the thwarted smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

