Chaos and Delays Mar National Boxing Championships

The opening day of the senior boxing National Championships was plagued by chaos as logistical and payment issues delayed the proceedings for over four hours on Sunday. Held at Gautam Buddh University, the event was to be a landmark for hosting both men's and women's championships together for the first time.

Initially set to kick off at 2pm, the tournament saw confusion with none of the three anticipated competition rings ready. Only one ring was eventually installed by 4pm, but it required reassembly due to technical issues. The first bout only commenced at 6:30pm, leaving women's events further postponed.

Boxing Federation of India cited logistical hurdles, while sources pinpointed unpaid vendor issues for the disruption. With no sponsorships, reigning 48kg world champion Meenakshi Hooda was among those left in limbo, waiting hours and ultimately leaving frustrated. The delays raised concerns over boxer safety and readiness.