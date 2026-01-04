Chaotic Start to National Boxing Championships
The opening day of the National Boxing Championships spiraled into chaos due to logistical and payment issues, delaying events by over four hours. Delayed ring setup forced 32 women's bouts to be rescheduled and raised concerns over boxers' safety and recovery. Competitors and officials were left frustrated and uninformed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:44 IST
The inaugural day of the National Boxing Championships descended into disarray, with events delayed for over four hours due to alleged logistical complications.
The setback, reportedly linked to unresolved payment issues with vendors, forced a rescheduling of 32 women's bouts, stirring frustration among athletes and officials at Gautam Buddha University.
With only one of the three rings ready by late afternoon, participants were seen waiting restlessly, prompting concerns about potential injuries due to prolonged recovery periods.