Chaotic Start to National Boxing Championships

The inaugural day of the National Boxing Championships descended into disarray, with events delayed for over four hours due to alleged logistical complications.

The setback, reportedly linked to unresolved payment issues with vendors, forced a rescheduling of 32 women's bouts, stirring frustration among athletes and officials at Gautam Buddha University.

With only one of the three rings ready by late afternoon, participants were seen waiting restlessly, prompting concerns about potential injuries due to prolonged recovery periods.