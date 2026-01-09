Left Menu

Dot & Key's Sunscreen Revolution: Effortless Protection for Every Day

Dot & Key, a leading Indian skincare brand, enhances its sun care lineup with innovative sunscreens offering high protection tailored for Indian weather. Their SPF 50+ range is designed to be lightweight, easily absorbed, and suitable for all skin types, reflecting a commitment to effective, enjoyable sun protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:04 IST
Dot & Key's Sunscreen Revolution: Effortless Protection for Every Day
  • Country:
  • India

Dot & Key, a prominent name in India's skincare industry, is at the forefront of innovation with their launch of everyday sunscreens offering superior protection. Tailored for the Indian climate, their products emphasize lightweight application, rapid absorption, and no white residue, ensuring suitability for all skin types.

The collection features products like the Vitamin C + E SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen, which combines sun shielding with antioxidant benefits for revitalized skin. Its water-light texture ensures quick absorption without stickiness, providing comfort and radiance for dull skin.

Additionally, the Watermelon Cooling SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen, with its refreshing aqua-gel texture, offers a cooling effect along with robust UV protection. Designed to withstand humid climates, it ensures a grease-free, invisible finish, reinforcing Dot & Key's commitment to accessible and effective sun care.

TRENDING

1
Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile

 Global
2
High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
4
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026