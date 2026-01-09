Dot & Key's Sunscreen Revolution: Effortless Protection for Every Day

Dot & Key, a prominent name in India's skincare industry, is at the forefront of innovation with their launch of everyday sunscreens offering superior protection. Tailored for the Indian climate, their products emphasize lightweight application, rapid absorption, and no white residue, ensuring suitability for all skin types.

The collection features products like the Vitamin C + E SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen, which combines sun shielding with antioxidant benefits for revitalized skin. Its water-light texture ensures quick absorption without stickiness, providing comfort and radiance for dull skin.

Additionally, the Watermelon Cooling SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen, with its refreshing aqua-gel texture, offers a cooling effect along with robust UV protection. Designed to withstand humid climates, it ensures a grease-free, invisible finish, reinforcing Dot & Key's commitment to accessible and effective sun care.