Empowering Graduates for National Service: Governor's Call to Action

At the 15th convocation of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary University, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel spotlighted the broader implications of educational accolades. Addressing graduates, she underscored that degrees symbolize not just academic success but also a pledge to serve society, urging students to engage with diligence and perseverance in their professions.

Patel lauded the increased involvement of women in higher education, pointing out that 44% of this year's degree recipients were women. She commended their academic achievements, encouraging them to actively contribute to national growth and play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat'.

Furthermore, Governor Patel highlighted the crucial role of innovation and technological integration within livestock health services. She stressed the 'One Health' approach, highlighting veterinarians' essential contributions to ensuring both animal and public health, alongside the importance of food quality and nutrition to societal well-being.

