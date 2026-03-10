Tensions Flare in Rajya Sabha Over Aravalli Mining Allegations

In a contentious session in the Rajya Sabha, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav clashed with Congress members, accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of fostering illegal mining in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills. The Supreme Court had previously called attention to these activities, setting the stage for the debate.

While discussing the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Yadav emphasized the Modi government's dedication to preserving the Aravalli ranges. He pointed to rampant illegal mining activities during Gehlot's tenure, which were brought to the court's notice in 2012.

The session saw Congress members, led by Jairam Ramesh, staging a walkout after demanding an apology from the minister for his alleged objectionable remarks. Yadav, however, maintained that the government did not support illegal mining and reassured that the setup of a High Powered Committee, as mandated by the Supreme Court, was underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)