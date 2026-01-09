Forevermark: Shining the World's Largest Diamond on Mumbai

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery has made a significant mark on its Indian journey by unveiling the world's largest flagship store, operated by the De Beers Group, in Mumbai. This new 5,000 square foot space in Khar West not only underscores their commitment to the Indian luxury consumer market but also showcases the brand's unique blend of design and high-end craftsmanship.

The opening was a grand affair, attended by Mumbai's elite, including creative minds and celebrities who were treated to a night of fashion and cultural showcases. The centerpiece was the Forevermark Icon Collection. This new collection, inspired by the North Star, exemplifies confidence and direction, appealing to modern tastes with its versatile and stunning pieces.

At the helm of this launch were notable figures like Sandrine Conseiller and Shweta Harit from De Beers Group, highlighting the store's potential as a hallmark of luxury retailing in Mumbai. The focus on trust, craftsmanship, and sustainability remains at the forefront as Forevermark aims to expand its presence throughout India, with plans for 100 stores by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)