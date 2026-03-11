Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling it a rare and unfortunate step. He emphasized the speaker's role as a neutral custodian and stated that the House operates by its own rules, not party lines. The BJP never pursued such a motion while in opposition, Shah noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:22 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong disapproval of the opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, labeling it an extraordinary and regrettable event. Shah underscored that the speaker serves as an impartial guardian, representing all members of the House, regardless of political affiliation.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Shah emphasized that the operations of the House are governed by established rules rather than party agendas. He criticized the opposition for questioning the speaker's integrity, equating it to challenging the democratic system itself. Shah highlighted that while the BJP was in opposition, it never resorted to such a motion against the speaker.

Shah recounted that only on three previous occasions in India's parliamentary history has such a motion been brought against a Lok Sabha Speaker. He maintained that mutual trust underpins parliamentary proceedings, and breaching this trust reflects poorly on parliamentary ethics. He further asserted the speaker's role in maintaining decorum by expunging unparliamentary language from official records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026