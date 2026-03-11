Amit Shah Criticizes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong disapproval of the opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, labeling it an extraordinary and regrettable event. Shah underscored that the speaker serves as an impartial guardian, representing all members of the House, regardless of political affiliation.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Shah emphasized that the operations of the House are governed by established rules rather than party agendas. He criticized the opposition for questioning the speaker's integrity, equating it to challenging the democratic system itself. Shah highlighted that while the BJP was in opposition, it never resorted to such a motion against the speaker.

Shah recounted that only on three previous occasions in India's parliamentary history has such a motion been brought against a Lok Sabha Speaker. He maintained that mutual trust underpins parliamentary proceedings, and breaching this trust reflects poorly on parliamentary ethics. He further asserted the speaker's role in maintaining decorum by expunging unparliamentary language from official records.

(With inputs from agencies.)