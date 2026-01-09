Modi's Gujarat Visit: Celebrating Heritage and Ushering Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Gujarat, highlighting the Somnath Swabhiman Parv and the Vibrant Gujarat regional conference. His agenda includes honoring historical resilience, promoting regional investment, and engaging in bilateral talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an influential three-day visit to Gujarat from January 10 to 12. His itinerary includes key events such as participating in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at the historic Somnath temple and attending the Vibrant Gujarat regional conference in Rajkot.
In addition to these engagements, he is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad. The leaders' agenda features a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and joint participation in an international kite festival at the Sabarmati riverfront.
Modi's visit underscores his commitment to India's cultural and spiritual heritage, as well as economic growth. At the Somnath temple, a focal point of historical resilience, Modi will honor sacrifices and national pride. In Rajkot, he will unveil Smart GIDC estates and a medical device park to foster regional industrial development.
