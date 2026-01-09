Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Spiritual Journey of Unity and Heritage

Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani has unveiled extensive preparations for the upcoming Somnath Swabhiman Parv, emphasizing the profound connection of millions of citizens with the revered Somnath Temple. The event reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to fortifying the nation's roots through culture and spirituality, ensuring sacred sites' significance resonates with future generations.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's influence, Vaghani noted the unique idea of 72 hours of uninterrupted Omkar chanting initiated by Modi, with Rishikumars participating for global welfare. The three-day celebration underscores an extraordinary fusion of devotion to Lord Shiva and spiritual vigor.

The Minister paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for restoring national pride by reconstructing the Somnath Mahadev. Somnath Swabhiman Parv serves as a tribute to cultural preservation efforts. Prime Minister Modi's arrival, marked by a Shaurya Yatra and a grand drone show, makes this festival historic.

With nationwide devotees thronging to Somnath, sadhus and saints lead a magnificent Ravadi procession today. The state's meticulous planning ensures an enchanting atmosphere, inviting participation from all societal sectors in this Sanatan Dharma festival. Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will honor the occasion.

The Minister added that PM Modi's involvement in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot is expected to set a new course for development and investment in the Saurashtra region and the wider state.

