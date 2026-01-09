Left Menu

In The Loop: Bridging Tradition and Technology in 'Humans in the Loop'

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and filmmakers Ritesh Batra and Shaunak Sen join the indie drama 'Humans in the Loop' as executive producers. The film explores the intersection of indigenous knowledge and technology through the story of a village woman training artificial intelligence, receiving backing from the film community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:18 IST
In The Loop: Bridging Tradition and Technology in 'Humans in the Loop'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and filmmakers Ritesh Batra and Shaunak Sen have thrown their weight behind the indie drama 'Humans in the Loop' as it vies for Best Original Screenplay at the 98th Academy Awards.

Written and directed by Aranya Sahay and produced by Mathivanan Rajendran, the film depicts an indigenous woman from a remote Indian village tasked with training artificial intelligence systems. This narrative highlights the conflict between traditional wisdom and modern tech, likening it to nurturing children and crafting smart machines. Sparked by a news piece, the script was developed at a unique lab hosted by the Museum of Imagined Futures and unfolds over three compelling chapters.

Ritesh Batra, known for 'The Lunchbox', lauds the film's emotional sensitivity, while Azmi praised its simplicity and heart. Remarkable talents such as Shekhar Kapur and Bijjo Toppo have praised its thought-provoking screenplay. The project is poised for distribution through key figures like Kiran Rao in India and Misaq Kazimi in the U.S., with support from the 2025 Film Independent Sloan Distribution Grant for its meaningful engagement with science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Defence Ties

General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Def...

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

 India
3
Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Pushback

Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Push...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026