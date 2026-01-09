In The Loop: Bridging Tradition and Technology in 'Humans in the Loop'

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and filmmakers Ritesh Batra and Shaunak Sen have thrown their weight behind the indie drama 'Humans in the Loop' as it vies for Best Original Screenplay at the 98th Academy Awards.

Written and directed by Aranya Sahay and produced by Mathivanan Rajendran, the film depicts an indigenous woman from a remote Indian village tasked with training artificial intelligence systems. This narrative highlights the conflict between traditional wisdom and modern tech, likening it to nurturing children and crafting smart machines. Sparked by a news piece, the script was developed at a unique lab hosted by the Museum of Imagined Futures and unfolds over three compelling chapters.

Ritesh Batra, known for 'The Lunchbox', lauds the film's emotional sensitivity, while Azmi praised its simplicity and heart. Remarkable talents such as Shekhar Kapur and Bijjo Toppo have praised its thought-provoking screenplay. The project is poised for distribution through key figures like Kiran Rao in India and Misaq Kazimi in the U.S., with support from the 2025 Film Independent Sloan Distribution Grant for its meaningful engagement with science.

