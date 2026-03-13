Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant Reduces Output Due to Repairs
The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary is set to reduce its output by 238 MW in Reactor number 3 starting at 2100 GMT. This reduction is necessary due to repairs on a faulty fitting. The plant's operator confirmed that the event poses no risk to nuclear safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary is planning to reduce its output by 238 MW. This reduction, specifically in Reactor number 3, is scheduled to commence at 2100 GMT. According to the plant's operator, the action is being taken due to necessary repairs on a faulty fitting.
Despite the cut in output, the operator assured that there is no threat to nuclear safety. The Paks plant is working diligently to address the repairs efficiently.
This maintenance adjustment highlights the plant's commitment to operational integrity while ensuring that safety standards remain uncompromised.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Paks
- nuclear plant
- Reactors
- output reduction
- repairs
- safety
- faulty fitting
- energy
- maintenance
ALSO READ
Transforming Food Safety: MoHFW's Sweeping Reforms Boost Business Efficiency
Strengthening Digital Safety: National Dialogue Tackles Online Crimes Against Women and Children
Juventica: Bridging Digital Gaps for Child Safety
Economic Stabilization Fund: A Financial Safety Net Amid Global Uncertainty
Swedish Authorities Intercept Suspicious Vessel: Maritime Safety Concerns Intensify