Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant Reduces Output Due to Repairs

The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary is planning to reduce its output by 238 MW. This reduction, specifically in Reactor number 3, is scheduled to commence at 2100 GMT. According to the plant's operator, the action is being taken due to necessary repairs on a faulty fitting.

Despite the cut in output, the operator assured that there is no threat to nuclear safety. The Paks plant is working diligently to address the repairs efficiently.

This maintenance adjustment highlights the plant's commitment to operational integrity while ensuring that safety standards remain uncompromised.

