Kia India's Sales Surge: February Breaks Records

Kia India announced a significant achievement in February, recording a 10.3% increase in sales compared to the same month last year. With 27,610 units sold, it marks the company's strongest February performance since its operations began in the country.

This boost in sales represents the second consecutive month of double-digit growth, reflecting deep-rooted customer trust and loyalty. The automaker attributes this success to its dedication to innovation, premium design, and cutting-edge technology.

According to Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, the company is committed to not just following market trends but actively shaping them, ensuring a relentless focus on delivering unsurpassed customer value.

