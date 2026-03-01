Left Menu

Kia India's Sales Surge: February Breaks Records

Kia India reports a 10.3% increase in sales, reaching 27,610 units last month, marking its best February performance. The sales growth underscores strong customer confidence and highlights Kia's role in shaping market trends through innovation and advanced technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:24 IST
Kia India's Sales Surge: February Breaks Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kia India announced a significant achievement in February, recording a 10.3% increase in sales compared to the same month last year. With 27,610 units sold, it marks the company's strongest February performance since its operations began in the country.

This boost in sales represents the second consecutive month of double-digit growth, reflecting deep-rooted customer trust and loyalty. The automaker attributes this success to its dedication to innovation, premium design, and cutting-edge technology.

According to Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, the company is committed to not just following market trends but actively shaping them, ensuring a relentless focus on delivering unsurpassed customer value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

 United Arab Emirates
2
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
3
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
4
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026