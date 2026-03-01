Left Menu

'Phool Holi': A Blooming Celebration at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple will host 'Phool Holi' on March 4, allowing devotees to celebrate with flower showers and cultural performances. Security measures are in place, and the temple administration requests devotees to avoid chemical colors, ensuring a safe and peaceful celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:28 IST
'Phool Holi': A Blooming Celebration at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple administration is hosting a unique 'Phool Holi' celebration on March 4, allowing devotees to partake in the festival amidst traditions and spirituality.

Taking place at Shankaracharya Chowk, the event will feature vibrant performances, bhajans, and the enchanting experience of flower showers.

Security arrangements include personnel deployments, CCTV surveillance, and sanitation services, with a call for attendees to avoid chemical colors, focusing on flowers for a safe celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

 United Arab Emirates
2
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
3
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
4
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026