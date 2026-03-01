'Phool Holi': A Blooming Celebration at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple administration is hosting a unique 'Phool Holi' celebration on March 4, allowing devotees to partake in the festival amidst traditions and spirituality.

Taking place at Shankaracharya Chowk, the event will feature vibrant performances, bhajans, and the enchanting experience of flower showers.

Security arrangements include personnel deployments, CCTV surveillance, and sanitation services, with a call for attendees to avoid chemical colors, focusing on flowers for a safe celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)