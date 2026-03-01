India's Oil Resilience: Navigating the Hormuz Challenge

India remains unshaken by the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal oil supply route, following military tensions in the region. With ample crude and fuel stocks, the country is equipped to handle short-term disruptions without significant impact, officials have assured.

Geopolitical strains have led to India's strategic recalibration of oil imports, allowing for increased reliance on alternative sources, including Russia, in case of a prolonged disruption. This resilience reflects India's preparedness amid volatile oil markets, where crude prices have spiked significantly.

The closure impact, though immediate, is primarily expected to drive market volatility and oil prices rather than lead to a structural supply crisis. India's contingency plans, including tapping strategic reserves and diversified import routes, are instrumental in maintaining supply security.

(With inputs from agencies.)