Empowering Tribal Women: Adisakhi Initiative Revolutionizes WASH in Maharashtra

Tribal women in Maharashtra are breaking gender stereotypes through the 'Adisakhi: WASHMITRA' initiative. The state Tribal Development Department, in partnership with UNICEF and CYDA, is equipping 120 women with skills to manage water, sanitation, and hygiene in residential schools across the state.

These women are transforming community infrastructures by maintaining school facilities, ensuring hygiene, and providing safe drinking water. Despite challenges like travel barriers, they are earning a steady income and contributing to sustainable livelihoods. Their efforts have led to faster issue resolution and reduced dependency on external contractors.

With plans to expand to 500 schools, the initiative not only offers assured income to participants but also promotes women-led solutions, enhancing community empowerment. The project redefines technical roles as tribal women lead the charge towards clean and well-maintained educational spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)