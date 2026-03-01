Middle East Airspace Shutdown: Airlines Grounded Amid Rising Tensions
Airlines across the Middle East are facing widespread cancellations as strikes on Iran have left airspace in the region closed. Major carriers are halting flights to multiple destinations including Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Doha. This escalation in conflict is causing chaos in global travel schedules.
Major airlines have canceled numerous flights across the Middle East following significant U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This escalation has led to the closure of vast stretches of airspace, impacting travel routes significantly.
Countries such as Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar have been affected, causing major disruptions to airports including those in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha. Airlines like AEGEAN AIRLINES, AIR ASTANA, and AIR CANADA are among those suspending services to affected regions.
For many carriers, including British Airways, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways, the situation remains fluid with flight operations under constant review. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates as flight schedules may continue to change abruptly.
