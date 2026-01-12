Teyana Taylor's Emotional Golden Globe Victory

Actor-singer Teyana Taylor has won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in 'One Battle After Another.' Taylor, who played Perfidia Beverly Hills in the film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was visibly emotional as she accepted the award.

Presented by actors Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Garner, Taylor's category was the first of the evening, drawing attention as she tearfully acknowledged her daughters present at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Smiling through her speech, she urged them to be watching rather than engaging with their phones.

In a stirring conclusion, Taylor addressed Black women and girls, underscoring the importance of self-worth and confidence. She proclaimed, 'Our softness is not a liability... our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.' This accolade marks her first nomination and win, amidst notable contenders like Amy Madigan, Elle Fanning, and Ariana Grande.

