Left Menu

Teyana Taylor's Emotional Golden Globe Victory

Teyana Taylor wins her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, moving the audience with a heartfelt speech. Her portrayal in 'One Battle After Another' earned her the accolade, and she delivered a powerful message empowering Black women and girls, emphasizing self-worth and belonging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:09 IST
Teyana Taylor's Emotional Golden Globe Victory
Teyana Taylor (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-singer Teyana Taylor has won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in 'One Battle After Another.' Taylor, who played Perfidia Beverly Hills in the film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was visibly emotional as she accepted the award.

Presented by actors Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Garner, Taylor's category was the first of the evening, drawing attention as she tearfully acknowledged her daughters present at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Smiling through her speech, she urged them to be watching rather than engaging with their phones.

In a stirring conclusion, Taylor addressed Black women and girls, underscoring the importance of self-worth and confidence. She proclaimed, 'Our softness is not a liability... our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.' This accolade marks her first nomination and win, amidst notable contenders like Amy Madigan, Elle Fanning, and Ariana Grande.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
2
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
3
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
4
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026