Unveiling Secrets: Cheekatilo's Thrilling Journey

Prime Video's Telugu thriller 'Cheekatilo', starring Sobhita Dhulipala, premieres on January 23. Directed by Sharan Kopishetty, it follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, as she investigates an old serial killer case in Hyderabad. The film explores themes of justice and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video is gearing up for the release of its latest Telugu thriller, 'Cheekatilo', headlined by the talented Sobhita Dhulipala, set to premiere on January 23. Directed by Sharan Kopishetty, the film is produced by D Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and showcases the bustling landscape of Hyderabad.

'Cheekatilo' centers on Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Dhulipala, who delves into the chilling secrets of a long-dormant serial killer. The feature also stars notable actors such as Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas, who enhance the intense narrative.

Reflecting on the film, Dhulipala expressed her gratitude for the seamless integration between her character and real-life roots. Kopishetty described his directorial journey as an exploration of humanity's darker aspects beneath apparent crime suspense. The film aims to highlight themes of resilience and the relentless pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

