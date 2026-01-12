Left Menu

Green Diplomacy: Himachal Sends 'Chilgoza' Saplings to Bhutan

Himachal Pradesh has sent 'chilgoza' (pine nut) saplings to Bhutan to foster bilateral relations and environmental conservation. The initiative includes providing chilgoza seeds and training for Bhutan forest officials. This effort aims to enhance local livelihoods and promote forest conservation, involving local women's groups in development activities.

In a gesture of green diplomacy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a consignment of 'chilgoza' (pine nut) saplings destined for the Kingdom of Bhutan. This initiative aims to strengthen the friendly relations between India and Bhutan while emphasizing environmental conservation.

The 'chilgoza', a valuable species from the western Himalayas, is significant for biodiversity and local livelihoods. Himachal Pradesh has pledged to provide Bhutan with chilgoza seeds worth Rs 5 lakh. Forest officials from Bhutan will also receive training in growing these plants, underscoring the collaborative approach.

This initiative extends beyond diplomacy, as the state government plans to engage local women's groups in chilgoza-based activities while providing financial assistance. Efforts to promote forest conservation have already increased the state's forest area by 55 sq km, highlighting the administration's commitment to expanding green cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

