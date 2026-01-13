Dynamic Duo: Nimrit Kaur and Mouni Roy's Thrilling New Series 'Hisaab'

Actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mouni Roy have wrapped up filming for their much-awaited thriller series 'Hisaab'. The production, now in post-production, has been announced by the makers and will soon be available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

An insider revealed that the strong off-screen camaraderie between Nimrit and Mouni significantly enhanced their performances. This chemistry added depth to the storytelling, making their on-screen relationship one of the series' most captivating elements.

Joining the lead stars are Shaheer Shaikh, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, and Harman Singha. The gripping murder mystery is poised to intrigue audiences with its complex narrative.