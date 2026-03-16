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Hyderabad Offers 90% Rebate on Property Tax Interest: One-Time Settlement Deadline Nears

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, R.V. Karnan, has announced a 90% rebate on interest for overdue property taxes under the One-Time Settlement Scheme. This initiative, ending March 31, aims to boost tax collections and enhance civic services. Public awareness campaigns are underway to maximize citizen participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:07 IST
Hyderabad Offers 90% Rebate on Property Tax Interest: One-Time Settlement Deadline Nears
Official logo of GHMC (Photo: x/@CommissionrGHMC). Image Credit: ANI
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Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan is calling on property taxpayers to seize the opportunity of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme, which promises a 90% rebate on interest for pending property tax dues. With the deadline set for March 31, Karnan is urging citizens to capitalize on this generous offer.

During an official press conference held at the GHMC Head Office, Karnan revealed that out of 28.08 lakh property taxpayers in the CURE area, 16.80 lakh have already settled their property tax. Supported by Additional Commissioners Priyanka Ala and Ravi Kiran, as well as Public Relations Officer Mamindla Dasharatham, the Commissioner highlighted a notable increase in property tax collections, which have risen from Rs 1,984 crore in the previous financial year to Rs 2,186 crore this year.

Karnan warned that non-compliance will result in strict action under the GHMC Act. He emphasized the availability of digital platforms, such as the MyGHMC app, for property tax payments and other services like property assessment and corrections. GHMC has also launched special initiatives, in line with the state government's public governance program, to improve sanitation and eliminate garbage vulnerable points, while promoting awareness of the OTS Scheme through an array of online and offline media channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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