Swift Action Averts Disaster at Magh Mela Camp

A fire broke out at the Magh Mela venue in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening due to a short circuit. Thanks to prompt response by firefighting teams, the blaze was quickly extinguished without causing any casualties, although two tents were destroyed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A fire erupted at a camp located at the Magh Mela venue in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening. Quick action by fire officials ensured the flames were swiftly extinguished, with no loss of life reported.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred at Shri Ram Naam Evam Manav Prachar Sangh in the Jhunsi police station area, Sector 5. The blaze began due to a suspected short circuit.

A fire fighting motorcycle was first to reach the scene, followed closely by six fire tenders, enabling firefighting operations to commence rapidly. The fire was completely doused, and while no one was injured, two tents were damaged.

