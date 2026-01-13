Swift Action Averts Disaster at Magh Mela Camp

A fire erupted at a camp located at the Magh Mela venue in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening. Quick action by fire officials ensured the flames were swiftly extinguished, with no loss of life reported.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred at Shri Ram Naam Evam Manav Prachar Sangh in the Jhunsi police station area, Sector 5. The blaze began due to a suspected short circuit.

A fire fighting motorcycle was first to reach the scene, followed closely by six fire tenders, enabling firefighting operations to commence rapidly. The fire was completely doused, and while no one was injured, two tents were damaged.