Blaze Engulfs Delhi Jhuggis: A Night of Firefighting

A fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis and waste warehouses near Matiala village's fish market, a Delhi Fire Service officer reported Thursday. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Firefighters received a call about the jhuggi cluster blaze around 11.54 pm Wednesday, prompting a swift response from 23 fire tenders dispatched to tackle the flames. The fire spanned approximately four acres.

After several hours of intense firefighting, the fire was brought under control at 3.45 am. Cooling operations are ongoing to prevent further incidents, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)