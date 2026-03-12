Blaze Engulfs Delhi Jhuggis: A Night of Firefighting
A fire erupted in Matiala village, Delhi, affecting jhuggis and waste warehouses near a fish market. Firefighters deployed 23 tenders and controlled the blaze over several hours. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause remains unknown and cooling operations continue to prevent further flare-ups.
A fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis and waste warehouses near Matiala village's fish market, a Delhi Fire Service officer reported Thursday. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.
Firefighters received a call about the jhuggi cluster blaze around 11.54 pm Wednesday, prompting a swift response from 23 fire tenders dispatched to tackle the flames. The fire spanned approximately four acres.
After several hours of intense firefighting, the fire was brought under control at 3.45 am. Cooling operations are ongoing to prevent further incidents, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
