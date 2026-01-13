Legacy of Laughter: The Life and Times of Dilbert Creator Scott Adams

Scott Adams, the renowned creator of the beloved comic strip "Dilbert," has passed away at age 68. Adams, whose work humorously mirrored the absurdities of office life, was dropped from syndication in 2023 following controversial remarks.

His passing was announced by his first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, during a livestream on Adams' social media accounts. Adams, who bravely battled prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones, spent his final days in hospice care at his Northern California home.

"Dilbert," with its relatable antics and characters, gained global popularity, appearing in 2,000 newspapers and spawning books, merchandise, and an animated series. Adams was awarded the prestigious National Cartoonist Society's Reuben Award in 1997, the same year Dilbert appeared on Time magazine's list of influential Americans.