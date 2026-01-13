Owaisi Challenges Doval's Historical Claims Amid Election Campaign

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken issue with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent remarks, challenging India's youth to 'avenge history.' Owaisi argued that Doval's understanding of history lacks depth.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra amid municipal election campaigns, Owaisi referenced the Chola dynasty, asserting that Indian rulers historically extended their reach to regions like Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and other parts of Southeast Asia, countering Doval's claims.

The exchange highlights the tension between historical narratives in the lead-up to civic elections, as Owaisi uses Doval's comments to stir debate among voters in central Maharashtra.

