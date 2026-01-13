Owaisi Challenges Doval's Historical Claims Amid Election Campaign
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized NSA Ajit Doval's remarks urging youth to 'avenge history'. Owaisi contested Doval's historical account, citing the Chola dynasty's conquests. Criticism occurred during a rally in Maharashtra as part of a larger campaign for municipal elections.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken issue with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent remarks, challenging India's youth to 'avenge history.' Owaisi argued that Doval's understanding of history lacks depth.
Addressing a rally in Maharashtra amid municipal election campaigns, Owaisi referenced the Chola dynasty, asserting that Indian rulers historically extended their reach to regions like Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and other parts of Southeast Asia, countering Doval's claims.
The exchange highlights the tension between historical narratives in the lead-up to civic elections, as Owaisi uses Doval's comments to stir debate among voters in central Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Owaisi
- Doval
- chola dynasty
- history
- NSA
- India
- municipal elections
- Maharashtra
- Sri Lanka
- Maldives
ALSO READ
Stronger Ties: India and U.S. Eye $500 Billion Bilateral Trade
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in Women’s Premier League.
Mumbai Indians Triumph in WPL Clash Against Gujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians Crush Opponents in Thrilling Cricket Match