Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

During a visit to a Ford Motor Co. factory in Michigan, President Donald Trump cast doubt on the significance of the USMCA trade agreement for the United States, highlighting that it primarily benefits Canada.

Trump insisted on shifting manufacturing back to American soil, asserting the irrelevance of the agreement as it stands. His comments were made ahead of a scheduled speech on the economy in Detroit.

The USMCA, which succeeded NAFTA in 2020, is due for a review to decide its future. The trade pact mandates a joint review every six years by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

