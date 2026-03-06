Sri Lankan Navy Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amidst Iranian Frigate Sinking

The Sri Lankan Navy has successfully transferred 204 crew members from the Iranian naval vessel IRINS Bushehr to Colombo, following an engine malfunction. Four sailors remain onboard as the ship prepares for further journey to Trincomalee.

Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath confirmed that the sailors will undergo medical checks. The President emphasized Sri Lanka's neutral stance, responding strictly on humanitarian grounds amidst ongoing regional tensions.

This development occurs after a US submarine attack on another Iranian frigate. The incident sparked debates on neutrality, while opposition parties criticized the government's response.