Sri Lankan Navy Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amidst Iranian Frigate Sinking

The Sri Lankan Navy transferred 204 Iranian crew members from IRINS Bushehr to Colombo after an engine issue. Following tensions due to a US attack on another Iranian frigate, this incident highlights Sri Lanka's nonpartisan humanitarian response, amid criticisms for neutrality from political rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:20 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy has successfully transferred 204 crew members from the Iranian naval vessel IRINS Bushehr to Colombo, following an engine malfunction. Four sailors remain onboard as the ship prepares for further journey to Trincomalee.

Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath confirmed that the sailors will undergo medical checks. The President emphasized Sri Lanka's neutral stance, responding strictly on humanitarian grounds amidst ongoing regional tensions.

This development occurs after a US submarine attack on another Iranian frigate. The incident sparked debates on neutrality, while opposition parties criticized the government's response.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

