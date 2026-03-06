Left Menu

Safe Return Amidst West Asia Turmoil: Passengers Share Experiences

Passengers aboard SpiceJet SG 9073 from Fujairah to New Delhi shared their arduous journey amidst escalating West Asia tensions. With many facing flight cancellations due to regional conflict, efforts by Vijay Sankeshwar of VRL Group facilitated their safe return. Coordinated U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran further complicated travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:22 IST
Passengers from Fujairah, UAE arrived at IGI Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The tension in West Asia has escalated further with recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, leaving many civilians and expatriates stranded. Among them were passengers on the SpiceJet SG 9073 flight from Fujairah, UAE, to New Delhi, who shared their harrowing experiences after multiple flight cancellations.

Passengers originally traveled to the UAE for the prestigious Vijay Ratna (VR) award ceremony on February 28 but found themselves struggling to return home due to the conflict. Many credited Vijay Sankeshwar, Chairman and MD of VRL Group, for supporting them with essential resources and arranging alternative flights back to India.

The regional unrest intensified as coordinated attacks targeted Iranian military sites, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other officials. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles across the region, exacerbating the situation for travelers like the VR awardees and journalists eager to return home safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

