Weather Woes Slash India's Sugar Output Forecast for 2025-26
India's sugar output for the 2025-26 season has been revised down to 28.3 million tonnes due to adverse weather in key producing states. Despite challenges, production is expected to exceed the previous season's level. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh faced significant yield losses, while ethanol production impacts figures.
- Country:
- India
India has revised its sugar output projection for the 2025-26 season from 29.6 million tonnes to 28.3 million tonnes, due to low yields caused by adverse weather, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) announced Friday.
The gross production is anticipated to be 31.5 million tonnes with 3.2 million tonnes earmarked for ethanol production. Despite the reduction, this season's output may still surpass the 26.2 million tonnes produced in 2024-25, AISTA noted.
The organization cited unusual climatic conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka, including excessive rainfall and cloudy weather, which impeded sugarcane growth. Balanced against strong demand for sugarcane from jaggery units, these challenges have resulted in reduced supply to mills.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- sugar
- output
- 2025-26
- AISTA
- weather
- production
- ethanol
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
BRIEF-India Government All Oil Refining Companies Operating In India Shall Maximize And Ensure That Propane And Butane Streams Are Utilised For Production Of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Lpg) And Make It Available To .Iocl, HPCL And BPCL
Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum
UPDATE 2-Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals, US Interior Secretary says
UPDATE 1-Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum
ONGC Petro Additions Faces Production Halt at Dahej Plant