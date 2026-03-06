Left Menu

Weather Woes Slash India's Sugar Output Forecast for 2025-26

India's sugar output for the 2025-26 season has been revised down to 28.3 million tonnes due to adverse weather in key producing states. Despite challenges, production is expected to exceed the previous season's level. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh faced significant yield losses, while ethanol production impacts figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:20 IST
Weather Woes Slash India's Sugar Output Forecast for 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has revised its sugar output projection for the 2025-26 season from 29.6 million tonnes to 28.3 million tonnes, due to low yields caused by adverse weather, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) announced Friday.

The gross production is anticipated to be 31.5 million tonnes with 3.2 million tonnes earmarked for ethanol production. Despite the reduction, this season's output may still surpass the 26.2 million tonnes produced in 2024-25, AISTA noted.

The organization cited unusual climatic conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka, including excessive rainfall and cloudy weather, which impeded sugarcane growth. Balanced against strong demand for sugarcane from jaggery units, these challenges have resulted in reduced supply to mills.

TRENDING

1
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.

Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic se...

 Global
2
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.

Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of d...

 Global
3
Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

 Global
4
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026