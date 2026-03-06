Weather Woes Slash India's Sugar Output Forecast for 2025-26

India has revised its sugar output projection for the 2025-26 season from 29.6 million tonnes to 28.3 million tonnes, due to low yields caused by adverse weather, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) announced Friday.

The gross production is anticipated to be 31.5 million tonnes with 3.2 million tonnes earmarked for ethanol production. Despite the reduction, this season's output may still surpass the 26.2 million tonnes produced in 2024-25, AISTA noted.

The organization cited unusual climatic conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka, including excessive rainfall and cloudy weather, which impeded sugarcane growth. Balanced against strong demand for sugarcane from jaggery units, these challenges have resulted in reduced supply to mills.