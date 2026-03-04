Left Menu

Forged Certifications Scandal Hits Latur PWD

Three junior engineers from the Latur Public Works Department have been implicated in a forgery scandal involving fake certificates for promotions. The accused engineers were revealed during an internal inquiry and face legal action, though more officials are reportedly under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:55 IST
Forged Certifications Scandal Hits Latur PWD
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation into the Latur Zilla Parishad has led to criminal charges against three junior engineers who allegedly used forged certificates to gain promotions, according to police on Wednesday.

The engineers, Swami NS from Panchayat Samiti Deoni, along with BS Suryawanshi and BP Patil from the PWD sub-division, were found culpable in an inquiry overseen by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Kumar Meena.

Promotions typically require specific diplomas or passing exams, but officials suspect that fraudulent documents were used by several engineers. Deputy Executive Engineer Pradeep Devshetwar filed a complaint, resulting in a formal case at Shivaji Nagar police station, said Police Inspector Abhishek Shinde. Additional officials are also reportedly under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey
2
Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

 Global
3
Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

 Denmark
4
Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026