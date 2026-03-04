Forged Certifications Scandal Hits Latur PWD

An investigation into the Latur Zilla Parishad has led to criminal charges against three junior engineers who allegedly used forged certificates to gain promotions, according to police on Wednesday.

The engineers, Swami NS from Panchayat Samiti Deoni, along with BS Suryawanshi and BP Patil from the PWD sub-division, were found culpable in an inquiry overseen by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Kumar Meena.

Promotions typically require specific diplomas or passing exams, but officials suspect that fraudulent documents were used by several engineers. Deputy Executive Engineer Pradeep Devshetwar filed a complaint, resulting in a formal case at Shivaji Nagar police station, said Police Inspector Abhishek Shinde. Additional officials are also reportedly under scrutiny.

