Left Menu

A Century of Tradition: The Khichri Feast That Unites Generations

The DDBL Trust celebrates a 97-year-old tradition by organizing a 'khichri bhandara' at Tattapani during Makar Sankranti. Over 3,000 participants were served ghee khichri, and a free health camp was held, showcasing the Trust's commitment to community service and expanding charitable work in education and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:32 IST
A Century of Tradition: The Khichri Feast That Unites Generations
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing a 97-year-old tradition, the Durga Devi Bihari Lal Birochan Lal Charitable Trust hosted a 'khichri bhandara' during Makar Sankranti at Tattapani on the Sutlej River's banks.

Approximately 3,000 devotees participated, enjoying ghee khichri, while a free ayurvedic health camp examined 100 patients in collaboration with Arogya Bharti.

Ramesh Chand Sood, chairman of the Trust, emphasized the event's familial significance and the organization's dedication to expanding charitable efforts in education, healthcare, and support for the underprivileged.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global
2
India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation

India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperat...

 India
3
Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

 India
4
Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026