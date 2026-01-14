A Century of Tradition: The Khichri Feast That Unites Generations

Continuing a 97-year-old tradition, the Durga Devi Bihari Lal Birochan Lal Charitable Trust hosted a 'khichri bhandara' during Makar Sankranti at Tattapani on the Sutlej River's banks.

Approximately 3,000 devotees participated, enjoying ghee khichri, while a free ayurvedic health camp examined 100 patients in collaboration with Arogya Bharti.

Ramesh Chand Sood, chairman of the Trust, emphasized the event's familial significance and the organization's dedication to expanding charitable efforts in education, healthcare, and support for the underprivileged.