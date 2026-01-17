Historic Ramkatha Unites Leaders for Peace and Harmony

The inaugural ceremony of a nine-day Ramkatha event was graced by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday. The event, which takes place at the Bharat Mandapam, saw the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, along with Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh and renowned kathavachak Morari Bapu.

An official statement revealed that the Ramkatha, scheduled from January 17 to 25, marks a historic initiative organized by a Jain saint. Addressing the attendees, the Vice President commended Acharya Lokesh for his efforts in organizing the event and acknowledged Morari Bapu's enduring contributions.

Former president Kovind emphasized the significance of the 'Sanatan Mahakumbh,' organized by Acharya Lokesh, as a means to bolster India's spiritual framework. He noted Morari Bapu's 971st Ramkatha as an influential medium to disseminate messages of peace and harmony globally. Acharya Lokesh expressed that Morari Bapu's tradition of extending Ramkatha's messages to marginalized communities expands the reach of compassion and humanity.

