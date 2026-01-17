Left Menu

Historic Ramkatha Unites Leaders for Peace and Harmony

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, alongside prominent figures, inaugurates a nine-day Ramkatha event led by Jain leader Acharya Lokesh and storyteller Morari Bapu. The event, aiming to spread peace and compassion, is held from January 17-25 and carries messages of spiritual unity and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:36 IST
Historic Ramkatha Unites Leaders for Peace and Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural ceremony of a nine-day Ramkatha event was graced by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday. The event, which takes place at the Bharat Mandapam, saw the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, along with Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh and renowned kathavachak Morari Bapu.

An official statement revealed that the Ramkatha, scheduled from January 17 to 25, marks a historic initiative organized by a Jain saint. Addressing the attendees, the Vice President commended Acharya Lokesh for his efforts in organizing the event and acknowledged Morari Bapu's enduring contributions.

Former president Kovind emphasized the significance of the 'Sanatan Mahakumbh,' organized by Acharya Lokesh, as a means to bolster India's spiritual framework. He noted Morari Bapu's 971st Ramkatha as an influential medium to disseminate messages of peace and harmony globally. Acharya Lokesh expressed that Morari Bapu's tradition of extending Ramkatha's messages to marginalized communities expands the reach of compassion and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026