Special Metro Services for T-20 Spectators in Kolkata

Metro Railway Kolkata has announced special late-night services on the Blue Line for March 1, catering to spectators attending the India-West Indies ICC T-20 match in the city.

A spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that the additional services will run between Esplanade-Dakshineswar and Esplanade-Sahid Khudiram (Birji) routes. This initiative is aimed at aiding fans traveling to and from Eden Gardens stadium.

The trains are scheduled to depart from Esplanade at 11:15 pm, stopping at all stations along the route to accommodate commuters heading home after the match. The booking counter will be operational exclusively at the Esplanade Metro station for these services.