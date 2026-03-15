Kimi Antonelli's Historic Win Sparks Italian Joy at Chinese Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli secured his first Formula One victory in China, becoming the second-youngest winner in the sport's history, leading a Mercedes one-two finish. The 19-year-old Italian's triumph came amid a challenging race, with George Russell in second and Lewis Hamilton securing his first podium finish with Ferrari.
Kimi Antonelli celebrated an emotional breakthrough as he won his first Formula One race in China, achieving a heartwarming victory at the age of 19. This triumph positions him as the second-youngest winner in the sport's esteemed history, just behind Max Verstappen.
The Italian driver led a dominant Mercedes one-two finish, with championship leader George Russell coming in second. Lewis Hamilton secured a distant third, marking his first podium finish with Ferrari, while teammate Charles Leclerc took fourth after an action-packed race.
Despite late-race nerves due to a lockup, Antonelli held his ground to finish 5.515 seconds ahead of Russell. This victory slashed Russell's championship lead, delivering a momentous win for both Antonelli and Mercedes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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