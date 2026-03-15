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Kimi Antonelli's Historic Win Sparks Italian Joy at Chinese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli secured his first Formula One victory in China, becoming the second-youngest winner in the sport's history, leading a Mercedes one-two finish. The 19-year-old Italian's triumph came amid a challenging race, with George Russell in second and Lewis Hamilton securing his first podium finish with Ferrari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:18 IST
Kimi Antonelli's Historic Win Sparks Italian Joy at Chinese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli celebrated an emotional breakthrough as he won his first Formula One race in China, achieving a heartwarming victory at the age of 19. This triumph positions him as the second-youngest winner in the sport's esteemed history, just behind Max Verstappen.

The Italian driver led a dominant Mercedes one-two finish, with championship leader George Russell coming in second. Lewis Hamilton secured a distant third, marking his first podium finish with Ferrari, while teammate Charles Leclerc took fourth after an action-packed race.

Despite late-race nerves due to a lockup, Antonelli held his ground to finish 5.515 seconds ahead of Russell. This victory slashed Russell's championship lead, delivering a momentous win for both Antonelli and Mercedes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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